I was able to bolt up the MAC longtubes and prochamber that the PO gave me with the car. While I was down there, I couldn't resist the temptation of torturing myself with polishing the IRS tail pipes. For the record, I will send them out for chrome or ceramic coating before I ever polish from 10 year old condition again.PO installed a rear tower brace with a battery tray attached to it. The car came with an Optima Red Top, but just as with my first SN, I can't get it to hold a charge. So in went the cheapo battery from my Fox that still holds a charge just fine... Yes the battery tray could use new paint, it's flaking off. One day I will get around to that.