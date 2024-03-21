SN95 Nick's '94 Cobra

In case there are a few folks interested in SN's, I'll post up what I've been doing with '94 Cobra. It was a running and driving car for sale with a DSS 306 and 3550, but lucky for me the PO was willing to pull the engine/trans and sell it to me as a roller. I drove to the burbs of Chicago, and we first test drove the car as a driver. Once I could see the brakes and suspension, gauges, etc all worked, we proceeded to pull the drivetrain. I rented a U haul trailer and pulled it home. Here are some pics he took for me before I came to see it, and the day after I got it home as a roller.

Screenshot_20230910_184855_Messenger.jpg


Screenshot_20230910_184842_Messenger.jpg


20230917_115500.jpg


20230917_122542.jpg


20230917_122556.jpg
 

The reason for buying this car was that my Fox needed more work done to it than I cared to do. This car comes with an '01 Cobra IRS, Terminator seats, and a fuel system more than adequate for my 363.

I had the 363 built with a Fox front accessory set up. Then realized I'd have to change the timing cover and water pump AFTER I had bolted it into the bay and hooked up lots of wiring. I was happy. I also needed to swap my freshly rebuilt distributor for an SN style.

20230804_170555.jpg
 
You can see in the engine pic that the Vic Sr intake and fuel rail set up are different than a factory style. I ended up having to put a 1" carb style spacer to get my throttle body (and cable) to clear the fuel injectors wiring. That means the '96 Cobra hood I planned to use was now out the window. No shutty.

20240321_111509.jpg


I placed an order with HO Fibertrends for a '95 Cobra R hood, as he is who originally made them for Ford. Thought it'd be cool to go that route. Somehow didn't take a picture while test fitting, and it's currently at the shop being painted.
 
I was able to bolt up the MAC longtubes and prochamber that the PO gave me with the car. While I was down there, I couldn't resist the temptation of torturing myself with polishing the IRS tail pipes. For the record, I will send them out for chrome or ceramic coating before I ever polish from 10 year old condition again.

20240321_110338.jpg


PO installed a rear tower brace with a battery tray attached to it. The car came with an Optima Red Top, but just as with my first SN, I can't get it to hold a charge. So in went the cheapo battery from my Fox that still holds a charge just fine... Yes the battery tray could use new paint, it's flaking off. One day I will get around to that.

20240321_110526.jpg
 
Next up was removal of the 2004 Anderson Ford PMS, and plug n play install of an MS2. I'm a pretty simple and boring dude, so I didn't need all the fancy stuff the MS3 had to offer. I like my old get in and drive cars without an abundance of tech.

20240305_162022.jpg


20240306_142118.jpg


Those two wires I added coming out of the MS2 are for my wideband. Of the 26 available wires, those were the only 2 I cared to wire.
 
