In case there are a few folks interested in SN's, I'll post up what I've been doing with '94 Cobra. It was a running and driving car for sale with a DSS 306 and 3550, but lucky for me the PO was willing to pull the engine/trans and sell it to me as a roller. I drove to the burbs of Chicago, and we first test drove the car as a driver. Once I could see the brakes and suspension, gauges, etc all worked, we proceeded to pull the drivetrain. I rented a U haul trailer and pulled it home. Here are some pics he took for me before I came to see it, and the day after I got it home as a roller.
The reason for buying this car was that my Fox needed more work done to it than I cared to do. This car comes with an '01 Cobra IRS, Terminator seats, and a fuel system more than adequate for my 363.
I had the 363 built with a Fox front accessory set up. Then realized I'd have to change the timing cover and water pump AFTER I had bolted it into the bay and hooked up lots of wiring. I was happy. I also needed to swap my freshly rebuilt distributor for an SN style.
You can see in the engine pic that the Vic Sr intake and fuel rail set up are different than a factory style. I ended up having to put a 1" carb style spacer to get my throttle body (and cable) to clear the fuel injectors wiring. That means the '96 Cobra hood I planned to use was now out the window. No shutty.
I placed an order with HO Fibertrends for a '95 Cobra R hood, as he is who originally made them for Ford. Thought it'd be cool to go that route. Somehow didn't take a picture while test fitting, and it's currently at the shop being painted.
I was able to bolt up the MAC longtubes and prochamber that the PO gave me with the car. While I was down there, I couldn't resist the temptation of torturing myself with polishing the IRS tail pipes. For the record, I will send them out for chrome or ceramic coating before I ever polish from 10 year old condition again.
PO installed a rear tower brace with a battery tray attached to it. The car came with an Optima Red Top, but just as with my first SN, I can't get it to hold a charge. So in went the cheapo battery from my Fox that still holds a charge just fine... Yes the battery tray could use new paint, it's flaking off. One day I will get around to that.
Next up was removal of the 2004 Anderson Ford PMS, and plug n play install of an MS2. I'm a pretty simple and boring dude, so I didn't need all the fancy stuff the MS3 had to offer. I like my old get in and drive cars without an abundance of tech.
Those two wires I added coming out of the MS2 are for my wideband. Of the 26 available wires, those were the only 2 I cared to wire.