No Crank--have power(accessories)

Got a 94 with a 5.0 transplant. Key on- all gauges,radio, windows etc work. Soon as i turn it to start, all dies, no click, nothing. Pulled starter guy(oreillys) said it did what it should do but the machine didn't pass it(he says its funny that way). i've replaced or improved both Pos & Neg cables. besides pulling it again to bench test myself, any other ideas?
One other strange thing Fuse #4 SRS module blows no matter what amp fuse goes in.
Thanks
