No Crank--have power(accessories)

C

chazmanaz

New Member
Mar 31, 2018
7
0
1
#1
Got a 94 with a 5.0 transplant. Key on- all gauges,radio, windows etc work. Soon as i turn it to start, all dies, no click, nothing. Pulled starter guy(oreillys) said it did what it should do but the machine didn't pass it(he says its funny that way). i've replaced or improved both Pos & Neg cables. besides pulling it again to bench test myself, any other ideas?
One other strange thing Fuse #4 SRS module blows no matter what amp fuse goes in.
Thanks
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Help! 78 II has no power to any electrical except headlights and taillights and hazards.
Replies
93
Views
11K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
6
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SRago
S
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
9K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
R
2005 crank but wont start! have fuel and spark
Replies
1
Views
4K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
ricky760
R
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu