Hello everyone, it’s been a while.
I’ve been planning my new build which is going to be a single turbo dart block 363 from ford strokers. I’m going to be using my existing Pro M EFI system. I’m looking at the on3 kit and see that it uses a blow through MAF which would normally be fine but I’d like to run a proper PCV setup by using the motion raceworks active 2 stage catch can and I’d need a fresh air source post MAF that does NOT see boost. I could just put an AN fitting in place of the PCV valve and vent to a vented catch can and be done with it but I don’t want to deal with the fumes as this will be a car that’s driven a lot on the street. I’d also like to have the benefit of pulling a slight vacuum on the crank case.
(LS diagram but similar enough)
In order to not be sucking up unmetered air with the catch can or even trying to run a traditional PCV system, it seems like I’d have to run a draw through style MAF and pull clean air after the MAF and before the turbo inlet. on3 uses a blow through slot style but could this be eliminated and just use Pro M 92mm MAF connected to a pipe going to the turbo inlet?
If not, how has anyone else tackled this in a MAF application while trying to avoid excess fumes and vapors? This will be my first boosted application so I’d like to get it right the first time
