Engine on3 Conversion to draw through MAF?

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

5 Year Member
Feb 6, 2020
396
86
48
North Carolina
#1
Hello everyone, it’s been a while.

I’ve been planning my new build which is going to be a single turbo dart block 363 from ford strokers. I’m going to be using my existing Pro M EFI system. I’m looking at the on3 kit and see that it uses a blow through MAF which would normally be fine but I’d like to run a proper PCV setup by using the motion raceworks active 2 stage catch can and I’d need a fresh air source post MAF that does NOT see boost. I could just put an AN fitting in place of the PCV valve and vent to a vented catch can and be done with it but I don’t want to deal with the fumes as this will be a car that’s driven a lot on the street. I’d also like to have the benefit of pulling a slight vacuum on the crank case.

IMG_5157.webp

(LS diagram but similar enough)

In order to not be sucking up unmetered air with the catch can or even trying to run a traditional PCV system, it seems like I’d have to run a draw through style MAF and pull clean air after the MAF and before the turbo inlet. on3 uses a blow through slot style but could this be eliminated and just use Pro M 92mm MAF connected to a pipe going to the turbo inlet?

If not, how has anyone else tackled this in a MAF application while trying to avoid excess fumes and vapors? This will be my first boosted application so I’d like to get it right the first time
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
PCV system help for S/C
Replies
7
Views
355
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
jay99914
J
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
129
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
120
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
from6to8
Progress Thread Progress Thread- From6to8's 1994 Cobra Supercharger install
Replies
171
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
from6to8
from6to8
Boydster
SOLD SOLD!!!! 1993 Notchback Roadracer For Sale. She's a beast!
Replies
0
Views
605
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Boydster
Boydster
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu