For the "Hive Mind"The dimmer function is easily bypassed, and I never used it anyway. For the last few years, I've had to turn the brightness all the way up, just short of the dome light coming on, to get the tach/speedo/gauge lights to work.1) Remove the dimmer switch.2) On the back of the plug, find the Light Blue/Red wire (on one end of the plug), and the two brown wires that go into one of the oher terminals. Use a piece of your own wire about 4" long and the same or larger size, and a couple "tap" connectors to jump from either brown wire to the single Blue/Red wire. This bypasses the unreliable rheostat dimmer so the instrument lights come on full whenever you turn on the headlights.