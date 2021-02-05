FYI I started to work on ashtray plate prototype. Quit smoking several years ago so ashtray is not needed... but I vapeI want to keep this vert as stock as possible, but still have some modern touch.One should remove stock ashtray and lighter, and simply stick in 3D printed cover plate. Close the ashtray lid and nothing is visible.Furthermore and if I respect all below, reversing to OEM should take few seconds. Lift and unplug plate, reinstall lighter and ashtray and it is all back to stock like nothing was there.When finish, I will upload also a solid plate (uncut holes). Preview picture of first prototype for dimensioning attached (aluminum PLA used).Usable surface in above ashtray hole by design is 87x40mm (~4"x1.5") and some shallow space above 12V OEM lighter...Personally, I don't want to cut/dremel center console, but if someone wishes to do so, I think you could squeeze cup holder in there, at least for thinner bottles (I see that lots of you want that here),Additionally, options open and you can use this plate for mounting: illumination, displays, gauges, switches, inputs/outputs, NOS, anything...Nevertheless, my plan is to make this "mod" reversible as possible:- buy cheapo car charger (does not matter use/type), strip it down and pull out 12V wires. This plug will stick into OEM lighter place as a power source for complete plate, kindly avoiding any splicing into OEM wires- in modelled plate above this I will install small chassis mount main on-off switch (1-pole) for total manual 100% cut-off- wires from above switch will go to 2 pcs of 12V chassis mount double usb plugs (RV, boat type). Both of them are ordered with on/off switch and also with green light to blend with AOD indicator bulb, and one of them with green digital voltage displayThere is a possiblility that I will need to make a groove for plugs if the ashtray lid wont close (due to a lip at the right side of lid).Everything is ready and in place... only waiting for dual usb plugs to arrive from China... master Yoda would say "patience you must have, worth it will be..."