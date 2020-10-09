'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe

Hi!
As I allready mentioned in welcome wagon, will repeat partly:
So, beside work, kids, motorcycle... about a week ago I bought myself a worries...
GT Convertible, 1988, Scarlet Red. AOD - Automatic. 140.000km's on the clock (Canadian), ~87.500 miles if you want.
I would say stock (until I start to more seriously take it apart). From history I can tell that car was back in '88 sold to Ontario, Canada and first time appears in Croatia in 1996.
Mustang support is awful in Europe, especially for foxbody. I have one parts store in Croatia, but don't ask for prices (3-4 days delivery like +20%), but also for normal 30-days delivery prices are awful (taxes, import fees).
No junkyards with mustangs or 302 engines here, it is a rarity :-(. A lot of Yugo, Fiat coffe grinders, but V8 is rarity. So I will have to put a lot effort in this one.
Bought it to save and restore as much as I can (time + $ allowance).
Registration for historic vehicle license plates in process, so we will use it for enjoying sunny weekends (I have 7 and 9yo boys)
What we saw before actually buying car:
- vacuum leak (engine a little bit rough at idle)
- visible traces of valve cover leaks to back of engine
- AC not working (or AC delete, didn't explain - "don't know" face)
- cylinder 4 weak exhaust temperature, but working (spark plugs apparently 8 yo)
- roof vinyl damaged (two holes, patched, not so bad)
- a little bit rust in engine compartment (visually surface rust)
- exhaust in weak condition
Okay, what we found out after 100km (~62 miles) drive home and in short time:
- steering from time to time...hmm more single "click" than loose, not always
- horn not working
- passenger window not working
- passenger door has to be slammed real good to close, trouble to lock
- hood not opening on button from glove box
- a little bit of low volume humming in cruise (pedal not pressed or depressed, just keeping feather foot), coming under the car (clutch/gearbox?).
- wiggling on rough road, like I drive a banana skin (not used to that here in VW/Audi's)
- LEAKING in back of oil pan, I suppose comming from valve cover (visible fresh layer of oil)
Apparently car was parked since 2014. Top engine leakage opening and brake cylinders may be the proof the seller was not lying.
Due to engine dirtiness, we may have luck and have a virgin engine.... but we will see when we open it up.
I went to pre-registration check:
- back brakes only 10% (checked, back wheel brake cylinders locked, orderd new ones, arrived today)
- front right tie rod (that was clicking when steering, ordered arriving today)
Fixing both last mentioned tomorrow morning.
I hope we will pass registration check tomorrow!
I checked simple things here on forum search as horn fix (still need to try).
BTW also must check cigarette lighter, cause horn and back hood could share a same circuit and could only be a simple blown fuse as I read here...
What I have done? Took rear brake drums, sandblasted them good and painted in black 600°C paint to have much nicer upcoming cylinders change job
Eitherway I will have thousands of questions... first of them:
1) I ordered NGK 6945 (UR45) spark plugs (more accessable in Europe than us brands). Shall I try to change plugs even before vacuum leak fix or leave it for after a point 2 will be done?
2) I have Felpro 260-1445 set. The plan is to open engine up to valves, fix that leak. Shall we go further or better not touch the head when it is not leaking as many say?
Thank You fellow foxbody lovers and greetings from Croatia!
