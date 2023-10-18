Please help!

Mysticfox90
New Member
-
- Sep 19, 2023
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hello everyone. I have a 1990Mustang GT with H/C/I! I have read through the threads here and im pretty sure im just not grasping how to make this thing idle. It wants to surge no matter what, especially in gear. Any help is deeply appreciated. I will attach a copy of the tune in the car and the longest datalog i have. I have verified timing and recalibrated tps. TPS movement in the log is me simply trying to keep it running. Once again Thanks in advance!