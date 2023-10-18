Please help!

M

Mysticfox90

New Member
Sep 19, 2023
2
0
1
Indianapolis, Indiana
#1
Hello everyone. I have a 1990Mustang GT with H/C/I! I have read through the threads here and im pretty sure im just not grasping how to make this thing idle. It wants to surge no matter what, especially in gear. Any help is deeply appreciated. I will attach a copy of the tune in the car and the longest datalog i have. I have verified timing and recalibrated tps. TPS movement in the log is me simply trying to keep it running. Once again Thanks in advance!
 

Attachments

  • 0-160 Datalog Kyle.mlg
    1.5 MB · Views: 0
  • CurrentTune.msq
    119.4 KB · Views: 0

#2
Mysticfox90 said:
0Hello everyone. I have a 1990Mustang GT with H/C/I! I have read through the threads here and im pretty sure im just not grasping how to make this thing idle. It wants to surge no matter what, especially in gear. Any help is deeply appreciated. I will attach a copy of the tune in the car and the longest datalog i have. I have verified timing and recalibrated tps. TPS movement in the log is me simply trying to keep it running. Once again Thanks in advance!
Click to expand...
Stock bottom end 302
Holley systemax intake
Fcam
Afr 185s
mspnp2
42# Ford racing Injectors
90mm Accufab Throttle body
 
