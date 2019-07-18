Plethora of issues after battery replacement...

Ok, I’m officially scratching my head and my a$$... I have a 94 Cobra, 124 on the dash, minor mods... nothing that would inhibit the vehicle from doing what it’s not doing anymore, only after I removed the battery to let it charge while I cleaned my bay. Not only have I lost my fast idle on cold start, but my cooling fan on the radiator don’t work normally anymore and she wants to overheat now in which case has NEVER ran over the N on my temp gauge. Figured I could live without my fast idle, can’t have her getting hot so fix this first... Now let me start with this, it’s not the ECT... it’s the 3rd one I’ve put in this month with no change, even though the other 2 tested good, if I unplug it with the car running the fan will come on and I get an CEL, plug it back in, CEL shuts off and fan shuts off, kick on A/C and fan comes on, here’s a funny thing, if the car is warm the fan will continue to run in till normal temp and shut off and never come back on by itself unless forced back on via A/C, in which it still wants to overheat and running like it’s under a load with A/C on... Both fan speeds work via wired in direct current for trouble shooting , next on the list would be the ccrm, well, this is the 3rd one of those I’ve put in also... no Air is in the system and my thermostat is operating normally. How could everything be working correctly, but not working correctly?
 

Sounds like the memory went buh bye. Do the idle reset. Should be fine. It takes a bit of driving to get it to go back to normal.. it'll adjust and go back.
 
I dunno, I have a 95 gt and am on my third or fourth battery since I bought it, and haven't had any problems such as yours, computer memory is reset with just a quick drive. Something must have happened during the clean up. I would check to make sure nothing came disconnected.
 
im doing the idle reset “again”, but I still don’t understand why my radiator fan won’t come on if everything is working and checks out... 2 ccrms and 3 CTS’ later, everything works but won’t work when it’s supposed to, makes 0 sense...
 
ive went through my whole engine bay, found a broken vacuum line and a few bad wires, fixed everything but to no avail, and even brought it to a shop for them to look over it.. gave me a clean bill of health otherwise my fan won’t come on when it’s supposed too lmao I’m literally goin, wtf?
 
I didn’t use a hose or any kind of pressurized water, simple cloth and soapy water in a spray bottle, I’ve heard of the nightmares of rinsing an engine bay and the problems that could occur, even though I’ve done it before to other vehicles and had no issues after, I didn’t want to chance it with my cobra... but I replaced the ccrm anyways... twice lol just Incase the first one I got was somehow bad...
 
Er.. why do you want the fan to come on so bad? If the car is running ok.. and it just idles.. and warms up.. thermostat opens.. etc.. the fan SHOULDN'T come on.. very rarely on warm days.. does the gauge go way up and still nothing?

Checked fuses? When the tune/memory is funky.. my fan came ON.. when I would turn the key on.. that indicates something wrong. Almost sounds like your fan motor is dead or something is up.. sure you didn't fry the motor?

Have you replaced the intake air temp sensor? That'll also make this happen.
 
It gets hot... just idling it will get hot, I’ve let it reach 230’ and no fans, it’s never overheated because I’ll shut down before. I don’t commute very far is the only thing saving my ass... both fan speeds worked when I wired them to the battery for trouble shooting, the fan comes on with AC but the load created will still make it want to get warm enough to make me uncomfortable, the only way I can run it and not have it get hotter than it should is if I run defroster on max on heat, because it makes my high speed fan kick on when at idle and also uses the heater core for extra heat extraction. This is all city driving, if I jump on the freeway, she’s right where it’s always been, pointed directly at the N. i just replaced the ACT sensor today and the car runs smoother, it doesn’t want to chop so hard, it’s got a e303 cam. It runs much more freely I don’t know how else to explain. It doesn’t act like it’s under a load anymore with no accessories on. This is after the idle reset, I’m still not getting a fan when stopped In traffic.
 
Def sounds like a relay and/or fuse.
 
I agree, you need to find the relay for the temp control, sometimes the prongs or the female part where it plugs into gets corroded, you can swap the relay with another and see if the problem follows the relay, if not it will likey be a bad connection someplace.
 
I have the same problem. I read on another forum that Ford can reprogram the PCM or some module to get the fan to kick on at a lower temp. I am lookin for that post right now and I also have a call into my Ford service manager to see if that is possible.
 
