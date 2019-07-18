Plethora of issues after battery replacement...

Ok, I’m officially scratching my head and my a$$... I have a 94 Cobra, 124 on the dash, minor mods... nothing that would inhibit the vehicle from doing what it’s not doing anymore, only after I removed the battery to let it charge while I cleaned my bay. Not only have I lost my fast idle on cold start, but my cooling fan on the radiator don’t work normally anymore and she wants to overheat now in which case has NEVER ran over the N on my temp gauge. Figured I could live without my fast idle, can’t have her getting hot so fix this first... Now let me start with this, it’s not the ECT... it’s the 3rd one I’ve put in this month with no change, even though the other 2 tested good, if I unplug it with the car running the fan will come on and I get an CEL, plug it back in, CEL shuts off and fan shuts off, kick on A/C and fan comes on, here’s a funny thing, if the car is warm the fan will continue to run in till normal temp and shut off and never come back on by itself unless forced back on via A/C, in which it still wants to overheat and running like it’s under a load with A/C on... Both fan speeds work via wired in direct current for trouble shooting , next on the list would be the ccrm, well, this is the 3rd one of those I’ve put in also... no Air is in the system and my thermostat is operating normally. How could everything be working correctly, but not working correctly?