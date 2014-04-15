RacEoHolic330 said: The car has really come a long way. How did my brackets work out for you? Click to expand...

FoxMustangLvr said:



Hope you get it the way you want it and get that thing on the road and show it off. Are you going to do coilovers up front to compliment the IRS out back?



p.s. you're making me miss my 87 T-top and it's not even gone yet Super sweet T-top 5.0! Glad it got saved from the flood. I think the "mod-bug" needs to be taken out to the wood shed and get the Old Yeller treatment. I know it's a labor of love but sometimes it means your car is on jack stands or taken apart 90% of it's life and is only enjoyed 10% of the time.Hope you get it the way you want it and get that thing on the road and show it off. Are you going to do coilovers up front to compliment the IRS out back?p.s. you're making me miss my 87 T-top and it's not even gone yet Click to expand...

Thanks for the compliments guys. Glad I'm not the only one that can appreciate it. heh.Dude, the brackets were awesome. Thanks so much for putting that together for me. Life made easier. I haven't had the holes in the spare tire tub patched yet. But I think Imma get the exhaust shop to do it when they fit the catback.I've got brand new H&R Race Springs that just came in today. So I'm staying w/ conventional springs for the time being. I want to do coilovers, but it's just not in the wallet right now.You've got a point....there does become a point where it just needs to stop. And honestly, even once all of this gets done, I've still got more ideas in my head. But like I said, after this, the interior will be finished. Done. Never coming apart again. heh.