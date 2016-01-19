No offense, but it's not a correction it you're incorrect. I'm going to paste this here. (Not hear)



Too:



Too also has two uses. First, as a synonym for "also":



Can I go too?



He went to France too



I think that’s Paul’s book too



Secondly, too means excessively when it precedes an adjective or adverb.



I’m too tired



He’s walking too quickly



I ate too much







Two uses. As you can tell...

I too have had insomnia since two...