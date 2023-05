ok so as most people know i picked up a set of 225 trick flow high ports done up by BESwell i had planned to put them on my stock 302 short block.well thats was a bad ideaso i picked up a 351 blockthen knowing its going to go pretty quick i picked up an S&W 10pt roll cage kitwhile at the YB nats i picked up a UPR ARB from @Sharad for a killer dealso here and there ive been picking up parts as ive been selling stuff from the 302so after the race in novemeber where i pussied out and pulled a bunch of extra timing and chattered the tires i started pulling everything apart.ive started welding up the strut towers and as you can see where the metal is stretched a lot its blowing holes in it. so i had to order a the stuff to start tig welding. and at that point i will start back on that.ive stripped most of the interior out of the car need to get the rest of the harness out of it and start working on figuring out what wires do the brake lights tail lights head lights and parking lights.next step is cutting the floors up to do thru the floor subframes and cut my full length ones off. as well as straightening out the factory frame rails.then its off to have the cage put in along with the Team Z mini tubs and Afco coil oversthen its onto the motorcurrent plan is a 408 between 14-15:1 on E85 and a small shotre using my C4 but with a new converterlist of stuff i need stillmore money <<< shocker huh?2828 intakecrankrodspistonscamcarblifterspushrodscrank triggerlots and lot of wire!!!!lots of AN lines and fittingsparts sitting around9.5 deck roller blockhighportscomp pro magnum rockerstrick flow girdlehooker supercomp headersMSD 7531MSD distributor for a crank triggerS&W cageteam Z mini tubsbig aluminum radiatorAfco single adjustablesmotor plate