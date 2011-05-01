Project: Swapping 94 Gt drivetrain to 1999 V6 Vert chassis

Here are the players in this epic tale of sacrifice of my 94 GT for the greater good of a younger lad...emm err car I mean.My 94:I spent lots of time rebuilding the interior of this car last year, but upon really taking a closer look at the undercarriage I can see that it's all beat up pretty good. No rust, but it's just too much work to get the underside of the car looking straight and clean. Plus it has "another" issue I can't talk about.My new 99 V6:I just picked this car up yesterday and the undercarriage looks brand new! No oil, grease or anything. It has a few cosmetic issues on the body, but for the price I paid I'll live with it. The interior is super clean aside from the front seats. And it just so happens I have 2 mint condition charcoal seats out of a 02 GT in my 94. So they'll be making their new home in the vert after all is said and done.Here's the game plan:First I'll strip the 94 down putting everything I'm going to need in their own marked boxes and bags. I'm planning to pressure wash the nasty K member and painting it before reinstalling into the 99. I'm thinking I can use the A arms from the 99 so I'll keep the track width. In that case, they are super clean already and need no attention.The engine will be getting an Edelbrock Performer RPM intake setup. The rest of the longblock will be stock, I'm going to replace things like timing chain, oil pump, balancer, motor mounts and gaskets. Like I said before, everything made out of aluminum will be polished except for maybe the engine brackets.. thinking I might powder coat them. I will also put a quick coat of paint on the naked engine bay once all the wiring and such it out of the way, Perfect time to do it wouldn't you say?Once I'm this far, I'll begin gutting the interior in the vert to remove the wiring harnesses as well as the dash to get to it's harness. Bascially every single wire harness in the 94 MUST be reinstalled in the 99 to make this work. I'm dreading fishing the harnesses back through the doors because I know it's a pita! But while the dash is out might be the pefect opportunity to do it.Underneath I will have to take down all the fuel lines and tank and swap the 94 stuff in. I might install a new high pressure fuel pump sine I plan to supercharge it later on.Once all that is done it will be a simple engine/tranny swap. I hope to have a rear end waiting to go in, but if I don't I'll roll with the 7.5 for a little while cause I don't want to run the more narrow 8.8 in my 94. 3/4" on each side is just too much I think. (edit: I'm going to run the 94 rear since finding a 99 up 8.8 is proving to be difficult. I will run spacers to correct the length issue.)Things that I'm not sure how to do or have no plan for and will have to wing:Getting the top to workGetting the keyless entry to workTransmission CrossmemberPowering the windows for the rear quarter windows.To help alleviate some of these issues I might go find a 94/95 V8 or V6 vert to snag the body harness out of since it will be correct for a vert. Matter of fact, I might be forced to do it if there are lots of differences. If you're parting out a 94/95 Vert let me know, I'll take the harness from ya.that's it for now, I'll start this within the next week.