Engine Push Rods and guide plates

I'm currently rebuilding the bottom end of my 1990 302 fox that is carbd i'm having to because I got a knocking sound from the d.s, anyways i thought while the engine is out why not replace the cam while the engine is out because i know i am to lazy to ever want to pull the engine again down the road to do it later so i went with a melling 24280 cam with .512 of lift and per melling got new stiffer springs melling part number 466484 I know that till i do more head work i wont be getting he full potential out of the cam but im doing what i can afford as i can afford to do it, this car is just a weekend toy not a drag car or anything crazy i got a good deal on the cam that's another reason i bought it, the question is do i have to do hardened push rods, guide plates or new rockers at the same time? can i do just hardened push rods and maybe replace the rockers when i have more funds?
when do i need guide plates if i replace the push rods

thanks
 

Stock heads on a 1990 302 would use pedestal mount rocker arms.
No guide plates or hardened pushrods necessary.
Going with the Crane Roller Rocker arms that were used on the 93 302 Cobra is always a nice upgrade, but not required.
 
if i can swing the cost of the hardened push rods since shes torn apart would that hurt anything while keeping the stock push rods> would comp camps 7826-16 be a good pick if so?
thanks
 
I would stick with the stock push rods for now. If you upgrade the cylinder heads (and possibly rocker arms) down the road that may require a push rod length change so to do it now may be a waste of money.
 
