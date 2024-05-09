I'm currently rebuilding the bottom end of my 1990 302 fox that is carbd i'm having to because I got a knocking sound from the d.s, anyways i thought while the engine is out why not replace the cam while the engine is out because i know i am to lazy to ever want to pull the engine again down the road to do it later so i went with a melling 24280 cam with .512 of lift and per melling got new stiffer springs melling part number 466484 I know that till i do more head work i wont be getting he full potential out of the cam but im doing what i can afford as i can afford to do it, this car is just a weekend toy not a drag car or anything crazy i got a good deal on the cam that's another reason i bought it, the question is do i have to do hardened push rods, guide plates or new rockers at the same time? can i do just hardened push rods and maybe replace the rockers when i have more funds?

when do i need guide plates if i replace the push rods



thanks