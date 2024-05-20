Question on hose inlet on side of block

WhiskeyRiver123
New Member
- Oct 29, 2023
- 4
- 0
- 1
Hey yall, I'm rebuilding a 289 I tore down a long time ago, and there's this hole on the side of the block that looks like it may go straight into the coolant passages. But I can't for the life of me find out what goes there and where it runs to. I've got a picture of what it looked like when tearing down, and it looks like there was some sort of barb fitting in there, but I don't know where it runs to or what it does. I know I don't have much info to give, but any help is really appreciated!