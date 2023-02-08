Rattling shifter at high rpm pulls

Recently put a new t5z tranny, poly engine and tranny mounts, and a hurst shifter handle. My car has a pro 5.0 shifter.

Ever since the three new things mentioned above I notice during pulls after about 5k Rpms a metal rattling noise starts to come from the shifter and the whole shifter starts to shake around a lot.

Any ideas on what this could be?
 

