Rattling shifter at high rpm pulls

AnthonyA1234
Active Member
-
- Aug 17, 2020
-
- 317
-
- 34
-
- 38
Recently put a new t5z tranny, poly engine and tranny mounts, and a hurst shifter handle. My car has a pro 5.0 shifter.
Ever since the three new things mentioned above I notice during pulls after about 5k Rpms a metal rattling noise starts to come from the shifter and the whole shifter starts to shake around a lot.
Any ideas on what this could be?
Ever since the three new things mentioned above I notice during pulls after about 5k Rpms a metal rattling noise starts to come from the shifter and the whole shifter starts to shake around a lot.
Any ideas on what this could be?