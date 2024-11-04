91GTstroked
15 Year Member
-
- Jun 14, 2007
-
- 456
-
- 250
-
- 83
Hey everyone,
It's winter storage time here in Minnesota. I can't stand how bad the engine bay looks on this "low mileage" 90 7 up convertible....
Verified mileage on Carfax and auto check does show it's correct. Around 36k original miles. The problem is, 6 plus owners came from New York.
The engine parts show a lot of corrosion. I plan on working on it over the winter. I have a spare upper and lower intake manifold that's going to get powder coated. The upper I planned on matching the valve covers.
New remanufactured injectors, hoses, heater core tube, thermostat, ect.
I was thinking about adding a accufab 65mm throttle body if it works with the stock MAF.
I may also get some brackets powder coated.
Anything else I should look for?
I'll keep this thread updated as I make progress.
Edit: I even found some old mouse turds...car runs good otherwise.
Attachments
-
IMG_20241101_081246082.webp560.4 KB · Views: 21
-
IMG_20241101_081232324.webp718.6 KB · Views: 19
-
IMG_20241101_081413785_HDR.webp454.9 KB · Views: 19
-
IMG_20241103_083005067_HDR.webp334.4 KB · Views: 19
-
IMG_20241029_073708998.webp742.6 KB · Views: 18
-
IMG_20241101_081312264.webp288.3 KB · Views: 18
-
Screenshot_20241103-101335.webp269.5 KB · Views: 20
-
Screenshot_20241103-101347.webp142.1 KB · Views: 21