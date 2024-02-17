SN 95 rack in Fox body

Va89Stang

Va89Stang

Member
Jan 13, 2024
8
1
13
Virginia
#1
Hey I have a question.
Getting ready to install SN 95 rack in 89 GT. I found a kit on Detroit axle that comes with hubs for five conversion. It also has cobra Gt inner and outer tie rods. I think I saw someplace on a forum where you can use the cobra inner tie rod, attach fox body outer is this correct. The hubs will be used for a five lug conversion. I am currently collecting parts for that will go in next winter.
 

