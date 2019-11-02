So I did a thing today......

Enzio said: There was nobody talking trash that's for sure. Nice. Click to expand...

Potomus Pete said: Thats better than nice . I love the rarity of that car . I just showed that video to these two younger twenty one year olds that think the know Mustangs . They have the newer fours , and they both never knew those existed . Three hundred horses on that light body must be nuts

And to think that I left power on the table! I am SERIOUSLY considering having this shop tune my carb. It needs it, as if you couldn't tell in the video by the plume of exhaust gasses exiting the building! lol But I haven't put much effort into doing much with it since throwing it back together with that intake.Actually, there were a number of people admiring it. As always, it was the only II in attendance. Of course you hear the requisite "a buddy had one of these in high school" or whatever. But when it ran on the dyno there were a couple people I overheard saying how it was a pretty stout little 302. I think, for the most part, the negativity surrounding them has faded away. We'll just say that absence makes the heart grow fonder.It is quite fun to drive when I can actually play with it. It gets lots of looks and people rolling their windows down to hear it. I pulled up to a stop light on my way home from that show and a guy rolls his window down and yells over asking if I can pull the wheels off the ground. I yelled back that I've not been able to but I can spin them all day long. Traction is a challenge - even with larger tires, traction bars (they're actually lift bars...), and a Detroit Locker. Maybe some day I'll get myself another pair of wheels and put some drag radials on it, THEN I'll see what it can do at the track!