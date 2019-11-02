So I did a thing today......

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
I took the Cobra to a Fox body show and meet and greet at a local speed shop. They were giving 3 pulls for $50 so I said what the hell! It's never been on a dyno, I've always just used the Desktop Dyno numbers that I did when I bought everything for the 302 15-20 years ago. Those estimates were around 350 HP/370 ftlb iirc.

It's still running rich since I put the new manifold on it and took the carb back to stock jetting. I haven't taken the time to try and tune the carb yet at all and it showed! I asked about having them tune it and the price wasn't all that bad, so I may take it back to them at some point and have them go through it. I suspect my dyno numbers will increase once the A/F ratio is a lot closer.

75354795_10218108104987050_2078940750254440448_n.jpg



Videos are currently uploading, I will share them when they're available on YouTube. :D
 
Thats better than nice . I love the rarity of that car . I just showed that video to these two younger twenty one year olds that think the know Mustangs . They have the newer fours , and they both never knew those existed . Three hundred horses on that light body must be nuts
 
Potomus Pete said:
Three hundred horses on that light body must be nuts
Why do you think those of us that have IIs love them? Super light, still easy to get power out of for cheap, and once you're over 300-350hp at the crank, traction is the only thing keeping you out of the low 13s or high 12s in the Rodney Dangerfield of Mustangs. Throw in the fact that nobody wanted them until about 10 years ago, which kept prices on them low forever, and those with thick skins, empty pockets, a love of doing things their own way, or all of the above, had their performance car of choice.
 
And to think that I left power on the table! I am SERIOUSLY considering having this shop tune my carb. It needs it, as if you couldn't tell in the video by the plume of exhaust gasses exiting the building! lol But I haven't put much effort into doing much with it since throwing it back together with that intake.

Enzio said:
There was nobody talking trash that's for sure. Nice.
Actually, there were a number of people admiring it. As always, it was the only II in attendance. Of course you hear the requisite "a buddy had one of these in high school" or whatever. But when it ran on the dyno there were a couple people I overheard saying how it was a pretty stout little 302. I think, for the most part, the negativity surrounding them has faded away. We'll just say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. :D

Potomus Pete said:
Thats better than nice . I love the rarity of that car . I just showed that video to these two younger twenty one year olds that think the know Mustangs . They have the newer fours , and they both never knew those existed . Three hundred horses on that light body must be nuts
It is quite fun to drive when I can actually play with it. It gets lots of looks and people rolling their windows down to hear it. I pulled up to a stop light on my way home from that show and a guy rolls his window down and yells over asking if I can pull the wheels off the ground. I yelled back that I've not been able to but I can spin them all day long. Traction is a challenge - even with larger tires, traction bars (they're actually lift bars...), and a Detroit Locker. Maybe some day I'll get myself another pair of wheels and put some drag radials on it, THEN I'll see what it can do at the track! :rlaugh:
 
extra_stout said:
Great results!
Can you list your current setup?! With that numbers i think you have aftermarket heads?!
I do indeed have aftermarket heads. I have a set of Trick Flows on it, got them for a pretty good price (at that time) in 2001-02. If you mouse over my sig I have everything I could think of listed that I've done to it.
 
That was really neat!

Thanks for sharing those vids and making all us mutt2 guys look good!


Best of all, IT GOT DRIVEN!
 
2Blue2 said:
That was really neat!

Thanks for sharing those vids and making all us mutt2 guys look good!


Best of all, IT GOT DRIVEN!
Yes, yes it did! lol

Noobz347 said:
Now get the tune cleaned up and get it ready for the [next] dyno! :nice:


Oh... and I'm also thinking solid lifters and cam :D
Solid lifters/cam for my next progression? Nah.....I kinda like not having to adjust everything every so often. Well, at least the idea of it anyway! lol
 
