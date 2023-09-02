sav22rem22
I just recently had tuning through a quarterhorse finished on my car and I decided to pull the plugs to see how they fared throughout the tuning process. I’ve developed a pretty bad shake at idle but nothing past 1600 rpm’s or so and I’m wondering if the plugs should be replaced.
Here is one of the plugs
What do you all think? Im not sure why the part where the ground strap attaches is so dark and why only one side of the porcelain has a brown streak
