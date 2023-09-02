Engine Spark plug condition

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
328
56
38
North Carolina
#1
I just recently had tuning through a quarterhorse finished on my car and I decided to pull the plugs to see how they fared throughout the tuning process. I’ve developed a pretty bad shake at idle but nothing past 1600 rpm’s or so and I’m wondering if the plugs should be replaced.

Here is one of the plugs
IMG_1783.jpeg

What do you all think? Im not sure why the part where the ground strap attaches is so dark and why only one side of the porcelain has a brown streak
 

