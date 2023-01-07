Now I got another issue. I am short about 1/2 inch on the steering shaft rag joint. Let me explain my install steps for the new power steering.I basically used the same nuts to push the bushings and rack back into place. There was no room for mullet.I make sure that the rack was tight and the nuts do not go any further into the bolts. It is really tight there. I cannot turn the nut anymore. However, I still not able to fully push the pinon into the steering shaft rag joint. The first pic is the pinon out rubbing against the rag joint. The last pic is the pinion is at now.The steering wheel does turn the tires but as you can see I am very concern about the safety obviously. Based on the install steps I did what suggestions do you folks have? I have pulled the rack forward and backwards a couple of times to re-seat it with the same result. The nut does not turn anymore. So I need your expertise on this matter. What am I missing?Thanks in advance