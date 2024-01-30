Subframe differences... Scratch that... K-Member Koncerns

Hello guys, ive done alot of research and heard the same answer 100 times but im wondering what the difference is between a 99 3.8 subframe and a 94-95 v8 subframe. Im doing the swap and i have a fox subframe that from my understanding with a few modifications should work, but im genuinely not understanding what the difference is, if the 94-95 5.0 and 3.8 subframe were identical, and the 3.8 is basically identical as far as mounting location goes, why will the stock subframe not work? has anyone tried? can anyone tell me what the differences were exactly? i feel that the difference wouldnt be huge, but ive been wrong before.
my reason for even caring is suspension wise i dont have much for the fox subframe and i dont know what will swap over, car will basically be a track car that will eventually get a tubular k, i just want it in and running. any info is greatly appreciated!
my reason for even caring is suspension wise i dont have much for the fox subframe and i dont know what will swap over, car will basically be a track car that will eventually get a tubular k, i just want it in and running. any info is greatly appreciated!