Subframe differences... Scratch that... K-Member Koncerns

Jan 29, 2024
Hello guys, ive done alot of research and heard the same answer 100 times but im wondering what the difference is between a 99 3.8 subframe and a 94-95 v8 subframe. Im doing the swap and i have a fox subframe that from my understanding with a few modifications should work, but im genuinely not understanding what the difference is, if the 94-95 5.0 and 3.8 subframe were identical, and the 3.8 is basically identical as far as mounting location goes, why will the stock subframe not work? has anyone tried? can anyone tell me what the differences were exactly? i feel that the difference wouldnt be huge, but ive been wrong before.
my reason for even caring is suspension wise i dont have much for the fox subframe and i dont know what will swap over, car will basically be a track car that will eventually get a tubular k, i just want it in and running. any info is greatly appreciated!
 

I'm getting the impression that there is not a clear definition of terms.

The 99 and 94/95 are different platforms.

The [subframe] is not a removable component of either platform and what I think you are taking about is the [K-member] and not the subframe. is this correct?
 
Noobz347 said:
In that case, if I am understanding the rest of your question correctly is, Yes... A Fox V8 K-Member should work just fine in a 94/95 Windsor engine V8 conversion.

I am [not] so certain that the Fox K-Member will fit in the 99, if that is what you mean.
No, my question is what is the reason the stock k frame will not work, sorry if theres a misunderstanding.
 
The engine mount locations between the 3.8 and the V8 are different.

So, if you have a Mustang that came with a 3.8, you need to swap to a V8 K member if you want to drop in a V8. Each engine has a different backset.
 
996stang said:
so basically a v8 would sit either to far forward or backwards? ive seen forums where guys say a 94-95 3.8 and a 94-95 5.0 subframe are the same. so i can safely assume ive been mislead by that information?
Let's double check that theory. What I know is that the Fox K-Member fits just fine in an SN95. My expertise ends there.

So, lemme move this thread to another forum where there's dudes that have swapped pretty much everything into everything and we'll find out for sure.
 
Need some clarity here.:

1) What year car do you have, what motor came in it, and does it still have the factory k-member in it?
2) What k-member(s) do you have?
3) What motor are you wanting to put in it?

For your information (and I think you know this but just making sure) these are k-members, top is the stock one and bottom and an aftermarket tubular:

1706579532544.jpeg
 
AeroCoupe said:
Need some clarity here.:

1) What year car do you have, what motor came in it, and does it still have the factory k-member in it?
2) What k-member(s) do you have?
3) What motor are you wanting to put in it?

For your information (and I think you know this but just making sure) these are k-members, top is the stock one and bottom and an aftermarket tubular:

1706579532544.jpeg
Yes, im a tech we call almost anything thats a frame bolted in the car a subframe around the shop so i apologize if i use the term,
i have a 99, 3.8 t5. im looking to swap a little built 351 i have into the car. i have a k member out of a fox if i cannot use the factory one.
 
AeroCoupe said:
Need some clarity here.:

1) What year car do you have, what motor came in it, and does it still have the factory k-member in it?
2) What k-member(s) do you have?
3) What motor are you wanting to put in it?

For your information (and I think you know this but just making sure) these are k-members, top is the stock one and bottom and an aftermarket tubular:

1706579532544.jpeg
Fox k member is a 5.0 k member
 
