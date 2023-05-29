Hi everyone,
ive been hearing a whine in my tranmission when in neutral. when moving throughout the gears it goes away and everyting runs grea. as soon a i put the car in neutal it returns, i did have the input shaft and bearing replaced a few months ago im not sure if its a normal sound as the trans gets broken in.
ive been hearing a whine in my tranmission when in neutral. when moving throughout the gears it goes away and everyting runs grea. as soon a i put the car in neutal it returns, i did have the input shaft and bearing replaced a few months ago im not sure if its a normal sound as the trans gets broken in.