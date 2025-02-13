The Purpose of this Forum

Noobz347
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
-
- Jan 4, 1985
-
- 41,859
-
- 20,153
-
- 234
This is where you post threads for those Hard-to-Find parts.
Maybe somebody has something sitting in a parts bin or something.
Be descriptive!
Threads asking for some mysterious widget with no images or part numbers or even a proper name?
So, don't make some lazy thread that nobody can make sense of.
Take your time when describing what you're looking for.
