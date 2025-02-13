The Purpose of this Forum

This is where you post threads for those Hard-to-Find parts.
Maybe somebody has something sitting in a parts bin or something.

Be descriptive!

Threads asking for some mysterious widget with no images or part numbers or even a proper name?
:gtfo:

So, don't make some lazy thread that nobody can make sense of. O_o
Take your time when describing what you're looking for.
 

Blooddiamond91 said:
You wonder why people walk away from forums / internet. Case closed.
Nope. It would never occur to me. :shrug:

We don't have "Operators Standing By".

What we have is a bunch shade-tree mechanics that help others when they have the time and inclination to sit in front of their keyboards, for a time.
 
:pop:

f405065727.gif
 
