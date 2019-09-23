Thoughts on using this setup on 351 build

from6to8 said: yeah i'm just asking it the filter in the bay is a super negative or negative at all? Also forgot that using the 94 elbow setup I'll be limited in being able to use a larger tb. I think the largest made for 94 95 is 75 or 80 mm. Click to expand...

Having the filter in the engine bay is a negative, but it's not as big a deal as some make it out to be.

Since you said you have a goal of a more street able, torquey engine, I wouldn't worry about the limited throttle body size issue and just run a 75MM R Intake with matching elbow and throttle body. You can make plenty of power with a 75mm throttle body in the 1500-5500 RPM range on a mild stroke 351.Now if you are truly looking for max power, that changes things...