Thoughts on using this setup on 351 build

There's suction so I used that end O_O
Hey long time since I've been on. I'm going to do a 351 coming up later this year or first of next year. Let me clarify that the car will not see the track and will be driven mostly on weekends as I have a lot of vehicles that need to be driven also. My setup will be geared toward great drivability and lower end torque for where the car will be most of the time. Intend on using a stock 351 block with maybe a 3.750 crank ( 385 c.i.), custom cam, Trick flow R intake, AFR 185 or Trick Flow 190 heads, BBK or Mac 1 3/4 LT's , and probably 4 hole fuel injectors. These pics are from Venom351R and sent him a message today so I'll see if he's still on. I see he hasn't been on since 2016.
What I want to know is for what I'm going to use the car for is using the elbow setup like he has in this pic as well as the filter in the bay, is that a super negative? If it is as far as overall performance how much do you think I'll be sacrificing hp/tq wise?

Also will I need a front sump or rear sump oil pan? Car is a 95
Venom351R 351 setup using trick flow R and elbow setup with filter in engine bay.jpg
Venom351R 351 setup using trick flow R and elbow setup with filter in engine bay.jpg pic 2.jpg
 
Dang I just remembered about the limited selection tb size for the 94 95 and not being able to find one in a 90 mm with an elbow if that still holds true
 
Rear sump in a fox is mandatory, regardless of the engine. And forget application specific stuff when swapping an engine..you put what you want, where you want it on a swap. Between a fox aftermarket, and the SN aftermarket, you can put whatever fits on and make it work.
 
the car isn't a fox.

yeah i'm just asking it the filter in the bay is a super negative or negative at all? Also forgot that using the 94 elbow setup I'll be limited in being able to use a larger tb. I think the largest made for 94 95 is 75 or 80 mm.
 
What car isn't a fox? If we're talking about a 94-98 mustang, you might wanna check up on that.
 
en.m.wikipedia.org

Ford Fox platform - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

Everyone I've always ran across considered a fox body to be up until the year 1993. The sn95 I've always heard is actually 94 to 2004 even though the new Edge I think most people would say started in 99 with that body style change. So as far as I'm concerned and everyone I've always talked to they considered the fox to be up until the year 1993 and everybody that I see on the groups and everything talks about the Fox up until the year 1993
 
Since you said you have a goal of a more street able, torquey engine, I wouldn't worry about the limited throttle body size issue and just run a 75MM R Intake with matching elbow and throttle body. You can make plenty of power with a 75mm throttle body in the 1500-5500 RPM range on a mild stroke 351.
Having the filter in the engine bay is a negative, but it's not as big a deal as some make it out to be.

Now if you are truly looking for max power, that changes things...
 
Well I guess you're one of the few people when talking about these cars you generalize the entire platform instead of what someone is asking about a specific build or whatever the case is LOL. Being that most people don't generalize it when talking about the cars as far as saying good night talking about the platform itself maybe if it was me and I was relaying it to someone asking questions I would explain it a little further that's just me
 
A friend of mine is using in 81 or 84 block and that requires different lifters he said from some other regular 351 that people use. He said he has his has both front and rear.

I guess it will depend on which block I end up using ?
 
