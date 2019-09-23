Thoughts on using this setup on 351 build

Hey long time since I've been on. I'm going to do a 351 coming up later this year or first of next year. Let me clarify that the car will not see the track and will be driven mostly on weekends as I have a lot of vehicles that need to be driven also. My setup will be geared toward great drivability and lower end torque for where the car will be most of the time. Intend on using a stock 351 block with maybe a 3.750 crank ( 385 c.i.), custom cam, Trick flow R intake, AFR 185 or Trick Flow 190 heads, BBK or Mac 1 3/4 LT's , and probably 4 hole fuel injectors. These pics are from Venom351R and sent him a message today so I'll see if he's still on. I see he hasn't been on since 2016.
What I want to know is for what I'm going to use the car for is using the elbow setup like he has in this pic as well as the filter in the bay, is that a super negative? If it is as far as overall performance how much do you think I'll be sacrificing hp/tq wise?
Also will I need a front sump or rear sump oil pan? Car is a 95
What I want to know is for what I'm going to use the car for is using the elbow setup like he has in this pic as well as the filter in the bay, is that a super negative? If it is as far as overall performance how much do you think I'll be sacrificing hp/tq wise?
Also will I need a front sump or rear sump oil pan? Car is a 95
Last edited: