Throttle Body Squeaking

Hey guys first time poster, 2003 GT owner



I am getting a squeal when I just lightly tap the gas, that is the only time it squeals. No squeal when at idle. It sounds like it could be air whistling but its very high pitched and sounds like a squeak or squeal. I changed the belt and Idler pulley and it did not resolve it. I do have an aftermarket Plenum and Throttle body intake and cold air intake. A/C or heat changes nothing. Idle sometimes jumps to 1200 then back down to 800 then back up to 1000, but I believe this is because of the tune I have on it. Sounds like it could be a vacuum leak but I don't have any stalling or performance loss. Has anyone had something like this happen? Can a dirty throttle body intake cause a squeal?