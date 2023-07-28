Mustang5L5
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
- 40,610
- 16,243
- 224
What size tires are you guys running with 18x9? More concerned with front, as I can work with the rear once I get the front set.
Not looking to squeeze in massive rubber here.
245/40/18 which would be about the stock 25.6” od
Or 255/35/17 which would run around 25”
Currently running a 235/45/17 which is at 25” and fits well.
