Tire sizes. 18x9 front and rear

What size tires are you guys running with 18x9? More concerned with front, as I can work with the rear once I get the front set.

Not looking to squeeze in massive rubber here.

245/40/18 which would be about the stock 25.6” od

Or 255/35/17 which would run around 25”


Currently running a 235/45/17 which is at 25” and fits well.
 

