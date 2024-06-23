"Tuning" Vortech kit with FMU discs- question

I have a stock 90 GT other than a full exhaust. I installed a Vortech kit . I am using the included FMU, BTM, and Trex w 255lph HP intank pump. I'm getting around 7lbs of boost. I did install a UPR power pipe and mounted the stock MAF in the fender well.
I am using AEM boost/ AFR and FP guages to "tune".
I started out with the standard 12:1 disc for the 19lb injectors.
The AFR guage reads:
Idle 14.7
Cruise 14.5
WOT dips to 12 and steadily drops to 9.0. This seem pretty rich.
I installed the 10:1 FMU disc
The AFR guage reads:
Idle 14.7
Cruise 14.5
WOT dips to 12 and steadily drops to low 10's.
I'm wondering if I should try the 8:1 disc? I'm not wanting to lean out and melt anything. I'm not trying to extract every bit of power. I also don't want it so rich that I'm washing down the cylinders and covering O2's and wideband in soot.
Is there anything I'm missing here? I'm thinking to try discs until I get around mid 11's at WOT full boost / max RPM. Does that sound right?
I don't want to make any rookie mistake here. Thanks for any info.
