"Tuning" Vortech kit with FMU discs- question

I have a stock 90 GT other than a full exhaust. I installed a Vortech kit . I am using the included FMU, BTM, and Trex w 255lph HP intank pump. I'm getting around 7lbs of boost. I did install a UPR power pipe and mounted the stock MAF in the fender well.I am using AEM boost/ AFR and FP guages to "tune".I started out with the standard 12:1 disc for the 19lb injectors.The AFR guage reads:Idle 14.7Cruise 14.5WOT dips to 12 and steadily drops to 9.0. This seem pretty rich.I installed the 10:1 FMU discThe AFR guage reads:Idle 14.7Cruise 14.5WOT dips to 12 and steadily drops to low 10's.I'm wondering if I should try the 8:1 disc? I'm not wanting to lean out and melt anything. I'm not trying to extract every bit of power. I also don't want it so rich that I'm washing down the cylinders and covering O2's and wideband in soot.Is there anything I'm missing here? I'm thinking to try discs until I get around mid 11's at WOT full boost / max RPM. Does that sound right?I don't want to make any rookie mistake here. Thanks for any info.