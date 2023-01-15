WTB/Trade Wanting to buy an 87-93 2.3 hatchback

P

Perez_S197

New Member
Jan 15, 2023
2
0
0
21
California
Wanting to buy a 1987-93 2.3 hatch either in an automatic or manual transmission I’m in so cal buy willing to go to near by states. Color doesn’t matter preference is red since my other two mustangs are also red. $4000 is my price range no more than $4500. If you got one for sale or thinking about letting it go around my price range let me know hopefully you’re near by and let me know details of the car (photo for reference of what I’m looking for but y’all know what the cars look like)
E5DF11E0-D77B-481C-B45A-7ECB82BEC7AC.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
jmc01gt
WTB/Trade Searching for the one I regret selling, 2001 Zinc Yellow GT
Replies
1
Views
647
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Perez_S197
P
A
Electrical Help Me, Help My Fox ! 1990 Wiring Assistance please ?
Replies
3
Views
728
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
D
87 2.3 auto to 5.0 T5 swap
Replies
1
Views
799
Fox Engine Swaparoo
General karthief
General karthief
thatblackfoxbody
Electrical 1990 - 1993 Clockspring Information and Repair
Replies
23
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
thatblackfoxbody
thatblackfoxbody
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu