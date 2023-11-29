AnthonyA1234
Anyone know what these rivets are for on the door? When I feel around on the other side of the rivet I don’t feel anything that they’re holding. Seems like they’re just through the door metal and that’s it.
I’m asking because I notice for some reason I’m missing a hole on my passenger side, see the last photo. I don’t know if my body guy filled that hole or what.
If someone could let me know what these are for and if I should bother drilling a new hole and putting rivets in all the holes missing a rivet or not I’d appreciate it. Thanks
