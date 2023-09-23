What did I miss?

So I installed a new pinion seal and bolts, torqued to required torque. Now, rear end oil is seeping out from around the lower flange bolt(s) of the rear end when the car sits. Did I miss something when I re-did the pinion seal? There's no vibration or anything else. Did I overfill the rear end topping it off? I read that if there was overfill, it would likely come out of the vent though. Car is stock and mostly original 89 GT vert, 72k miles. Thanks.
 

