1969 Mustang 351W headers

Engine Performance & Vehicle Customizing Products From Hedman | Hedman Performance Group

American-Made headers and exhaust product, and thousands of other engine performance or car and truck customizing products, such as oil pans, valve covers, engine mounts, carburetor spacers and adapters, and more, all in one place.
www.hedman.com www.hedman.com

I have a 1969 Mustang with factory installed 351W. Hedman says these are only for 351W swapped cars and they won’t fit my car. I can’t understand why they won’t fit since a 351W came as original equipment. Any ideas? The JBA are almost 1000 bucks. Thanks
 

