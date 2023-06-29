87' GT from South California!

Hello all! This is the first forum I've ever signed up for and I'm excited to see what others are working on and the board spectrum of mustangs people own.

I'm 19 and going into my second year of college at the moment. I inherited my 1987 Ford Mustang GT 3-Door Hatch from my late grandfather, but it's got a handful of problems I'm dying to rid of. Hope to find help here and offer some help where I can!

See you all around!
 

