DeathProof88
Member
-
- Dec 11, 2015
-
- 72
-
- 20
-
- 18
It's been a long long time since I joined this forum. I bought the car as a roller in 2015, I replaced the heater core, bought a 408w Longblock from Woody, and then got distracted racing Enduro on my dirtbike (so fun). The last year I've been back working on the fox. I dropped the engine in (had to notch the K-member for oil pan clearance), got my PS,AC, and pulleys mounted. I have an Edelbrock performer rpm that was given to me and the lower is mounted. This week I've been looking around for rusty spots on the undercarriage and using KBS rust sealer on it.
What's been done already:
6 point welded in cage
Battery relocation with kill switch
SN95 5 lug and disc brake conversion
Bullet wheels
Adjustable suspension
SSM rear control arms
3.55 rear
Line lock
X3Z with Tweecer RT
408 Windsor (build sheet and cam card attached)
BBK shorty 351 swap headers
Ram clutch and explosion proof bellhousing
The hold up:
Cash!
Tremec TKX
3g alternator
Pinion seal
The list is long lol
What's been done already:
6 point welded in cage
Battery relocation with kill switch
SN95 5 lug and disc brake conversion
Bullet wheels
Adjustable suspension
SSM rear control arms
3.55 rear
Line lock
X3Z with Tweecer RT
408 Windsor (build sheet and cam card attached)
BBK shorty 351 swap headers
Ram clutch and explosion proof bellhousing
The hold up:
Cash!
Tremec TKX
3g alternator
Pinion seal
The list is long lol
Attachments
Last edited: