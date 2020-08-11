98 Cobra Rims

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
I have been on the lookout for a couple of years now for some real 98 Cobra rims. Just being patient, getting the word out to my friends etc. One of my friends texted me a link to a set he saw on FB and I contacted the seller. Turned out we had many many mutual friends on FB, and I then realized I had bought fenders from the guy a few years back. He remembered me and we struck a deal. I know back in the day these were everywhere and on everything, but I LOVE 98 Cobra rims on a foxbody, just my personal preference. One of the rims has a slightly bent lip which I feel can be repaired fairly easily. I couldn't pass up the deal for $300!

jyNNUB.jpg


L1N8Fo.jpg


The bent one. Hopefully repairable. I think so.

OcxbEO.jpg


My old 93 coupe on 98 Cobra rims.

Kdj7JW.jpg
 
#2
That's a good deal. These are getting more and more difficult to find. I wish I would have bought a couple of extras for my car when they were $125 / each at Summit back in the mid 2000's.
 
#3
Good deal. they are getting harder to find. When I was looking, every set I saw come up for sale was gone within an hour or so. I know because I was always trying to jump on them and get a set. Popular wheel, and probably one of the least made ones.

Wish I could go back in time and buy them new from Ford.
 
#4
Mustang5L5 said:
Good deal. they are getting harder to find. When I was looking, every set I saw come up for sale was gone within an hour or so. I know because I was always trying to jump on them and get a set. Popular wheel, and probably one of the least made ones.

Wish I could go back in time and buy them new from Ford.
Me too. So many parts I wish I had bought back then. Does that one rim look like it can be straightened?

Chris
 
#5
Mustang5L5 said:
Good deal. they are getting harder to find. When I was looking, every set I saw come up for sale was gone within an hour or so. I know because I was always trying to jump on them and get a set. Popular wheel, and probably one of the least made ones.

Wish I could go back in time and buy them new from Ford.
When I had my old notch in HS (talking 2006ish era) I was one of these lucky people to buy these wheels new from Ford. Think it was $140/wheel.

To OP, think that’s a steal for these. I paid ~$530 shipped for mine. Then had them powder coated and wrapped in Nittos. Expensive, but my favorite wheel on a fox.

That dent looks reparable too - but you may run into the same issue I did: I needed to weld some rash on one of my rims. The weld required me to refinish that wheel, leaving me with one nice rim and 3 ugly ones. Hence me refinishing all four.
 
#7
fox racer v2 said:
When I had my old notch in HS (talking 2006ish era) I was one of these lucky people to buy these wheels new from Ford. Think it was $140/wheel.
I remember when ford was closing all those wheels out. (2006-2007ish?) They dropped the price to $100/wheel. I had a 2003 GT at the time where two wheels were curbed, so I bought two, brand spanking new Ford OE Bullitt wheels for $100 each. I put one on the car, and then sold it before i could put the other one on. I still have one bullitt wheel NIB. Maybe someday when the new edge GT's are getting restored, i can sell it.


Anyway, I actually have 7 of the 98 Cobra wheels. 3 are mint, 1 has cracked clearcoat, and 2 are restored by myself. 1 is physically cracked in the lip, so not sure what i will do with it.

BUt when i didn't have a welder, i restored 2 of mine using JB weld, which did dry pretty hard. Took a lot of elbow grease to sand down the lip contour properly. I used Ford Motorcraft Argent paint to respray them, followed by clearcoat. It's close, but not exact but I wonder if the original finish had just yellowed after years of UV damage and brake dust.

www.stangnet.com

Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration

Picked up a set of '98 Cobra wheels. They need a little TLC so this thread will detail my failures and successes of restoring them back to somewhat like new condition. Restoring a set of argent 91-93 pony wheels should be same process...if you didn't want to buy a new set The subject wheel...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

Right is my restoration, left is the condition the wheel was in when I started.
IMG_0063.JPG



My plan is to take one of the wheels, and send it to Weldcraft to get narrowed. Might make it a 17x5, toss a tire on it, and toss it in the spare holder in the back. As you might know, the 2000R used a 98 Cobra wheel as a spare tire because the spokes clear the brembo brakes. I just don't want it poking up too high in my spare tire well
 
#8
That restored wheel looks great. We have a wheel repair and restoration place here. I will have to see what they would charge. If it is a lot I will probably just have them fix the lip, and paint them myself. I'm glad they have the center caps still.

Chris
 
#9
I keep waiting for some poor sap to try restoring turbine wheels so I can follow their lead.

Or not. Mine are good enough.
 
#10
Mstng93SSP said:
That restored wheel looks great. We have a wheel repair and restoration place here. I will have to see what they would charge. If it is a lot I will probably just have them fix the lip, and paint them myself. I'm glad they have the center caps still.

Chris
The alloy wheel repair company we use here at the shop charges us $200-300 for something like that. Comes out brand new.
 
#11
There is just something that looks right about a real original set.
Maybe it's all the poorly executed repro's or 4 lug sets, regardless, nice pick up.
 
#16
It's like that with a bunch of wheels.
My saleen lemans wheels have a bunch of versions, some of which are really really close, but just look slightly off, enough so that they are less desirable.
 
#18
2000xp8 said:
It's like that with a bunch of wheels.
My saleen lemans wheels have a bunch of versions, some of which are really really close, but just look slightly off, enough so that they are less desirable.
I feel the same way about the Saleen SC replicas on the market. Nice wheels, but next to a real Saleen wheel the subtle differences make a huge difference in the overall appeal of the wheel
 
#19
Mustang5L5 said:
I feel the same way about the Saleen SC replicas on the market. Nice wheels, but next to a real Saleen wheel the subtle differences make a huge difference in the overall appeal of the wheel
They probably could have pulled it off if they didn't do the deep dish version for the rears.
Years ago i passed on a set of 18 inch sterns, been kicking myself ever since.
 
