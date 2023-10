98 Cobra Rims

fox racer v2 said: When I had my old notch in HS (talking 2006ish era) I was one of these lucky people to buy these wheels new from Ford. Think it was $140/wheel. Click to expand...

Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration Picked up a set of '98 Cobra wheels. They need a little TLC so this thread will detail my failures and successes of restoring them back to somewhat like new condition. Restoring a set of argent 91-93 pony wheels should be same process...if you didn't want to buy a new set The subject wheel...

I remember when ford was closing all those wheels out. (2006-2007ish?) They dropped the price to $100/wheel. I had a 2003 GT at the time where two wheels were curbed, so I bought two, brand spanking new Ford OE Bullitt wheels for $100 each. I put one on the car, and then sold it before i could put the other one on. I still have one bullitt wheel NIB. Maybe someday when the new edge GT's are getting restored, i can sell it.Anyway, I actually have 7 of the 98 Cobra wheels. 3 are mint, 1 has cracked clearcoat, and 2 are restored by myself. 1 is physically cracked in the lip, so not sure what i will do with it.BUt when i didn't have a welder, i restored 2 of mine using JB weld, which did dry pretty hard. Took a lot of elbow grease to sand down the lip contour properly. I used Ford Motorcraft Argent paint to respray them, followed by clearcoat. It's close, but not exact but I wonder if the original finish had just yellowed after years of UV damage and brake dust.Right is my restoration, left is the condition the wheel was in when I started.My plan is to take one of the wheels, and send it to Weldcraft to get narrowed. Might make it a 17x5, toss a tire on it, and toss it in the spare holder in the back. As you might know, the 2000R used a 98 Cobra wheel as a spare tire because the spokes clear the brembo brakes. I just don't want it poking up too high in my spare tire well