Progress Thread A new FB conversion for bbettto

We have a conversion to do !
A pretty decent 65 coupe to be
converted to a fast back ,Jorge drove all the way from Colorado ,that had to be one long drive !
He brought all the parts for the conversion . I should be starting tuesday .
rps20230923_194207.jpg
rps20230923_194244.jpg
 

