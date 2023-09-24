horse sence
15 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 10,783
-
- 6,087
-
- 233
We have a conversion to do !
A pretty decent 65 coupe to be
converted to a fast back ,Jorge drove all the way from Colorado ,that had to be one long drive !
He brought all the parts for the conversion . I should be starting tuesday .
A pretty decent 65 coupe to be
converted to a fast back ,Jorge drove all the way from Colorado ,that had to be one long drive !
He brought all the parts for the conversion . I should be starting tuesday .