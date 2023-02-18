Cam only swap help

Jenrik98

Jenrik98

New Member
Apr 6, 2021
Im thinking of changing my cams in my 98 gt 4.6, i. Going with a rattler cam and no need to change springs or anything else, so was going to buy the tool to hold thw chain and sprocket, my question is is it as simple as pulling valve covers wedging the retaining tool in and unbolting old cams setting new one in and bolting back down? Or do you have to be at top dead center and all that? Ive only changed cams in sbc before so dont know much about these ford 4.6...does the cam only bolt to the sprocket one way like is thw a alignment pin? Or is it possible to bolt it in in the wrong position
 

