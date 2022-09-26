I am getting an annoying clicking noise when braking from the front on my 89. This just started at the tail end of last week and has gone from only clicking sometimes to clicking all the time. The harder I brake the louder the clicking gets. There are no shakes, shimmy's or vibrations in the steering wheel, brakes, or brake pedal when braking and clicking is occurring. The car stops as normal and does not pull to either side. Basically the car runs, drives and stops normal other than the clicking.



It sounds like the clicking is coming from the drivers front of the car. Yesterday, I pulled all the wheels off and gave a good look to everything but I did not find anything. Rear brakes are new with maybe 700 miles on them. They looked good, nothing loose or missing. Front brake pads are ~60% or so and worn fairly even. Rotors are shot. There are good sized grooves in both. Wheel bearings are tight. I loosened the calipers, cleaned the pins and re-bent the clips on the inner pad that go into the caliper piston because they felt a little loose. Clicking noise is still present.



Not sure where to go from here. Has anyone had a similar issue? If so what was the cause? I think I am going to pull the drivers wheel off again when I get home and see I can see something rubbing somewhere. Maybe it is occurring when the car nose dives during braking? IDK.....