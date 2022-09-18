Thanks for the replies. I am not sure if the ECU is original to the car but I am sure it has been modified. I bought the car in Austin Tx in June of 2018 and drove the car home 1700 miles to PA with no issues. I put about 3000 more miles on the car before the issues started. At first the car would stall after I started it but on second start it was fine. Little by little it started to stall a few times on initial start before it ran OK. Eventually it started to randomly stall while it had been running for a while. I thought it could be a fuel delivery issue but my fuel press is about 35# at idle and jumps up to 40# when I hit the throttle .



As far as I could see all ECU exchange did is replace the caps. According to what I have read if I find a replacement ECU I can put an AUTO ECU in my car even though it has a manual trans so General K I’ll send u a PM in a bit and I appreciate the offer.