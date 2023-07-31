Dan's First Car Build Thread

Welcome to the rabbit hole!I'll give another vote for something a little newer for a first car, but I understand your desire. A suggestion I have to offer kind of depends on your situation and your dad's willingness. I'd say that if you have the space to work (a garage or shop), and your dad is willing to jump in and help, someone's half completed project might not be a bad choice. I say this because it doesn't seem that you're confident in your abilities to work on things. You said:"It was definitely a project but if I had the experience I could have pulled it off..."There's only one way to gain experience. I'm not familiar with Cali's driving laws, but I'm guessing you have about 3 years until you're able to get your driver license. You could take these 3 years and learn how to do some of this stuff and possibly have a decent car to start driving with. Plus, on a more sentimental note, it would give you and your dad some bonding time. I'm sure, if he's into doing this kind of stuff, he'd be more than willing and supportive. And, to add to that, I think you'd most likely have a bigger appreciation for the car later in life because you'd have that connection.