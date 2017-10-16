Give this a read to at least begin to familiarize yourself with the process. The big box parts stores don't sell a full kit, but more or less pieces of the kit like the front brakes or rears, there are still a lot more components and decisions to make based on which route you go.Basically I recommend 2 setups. Either full Cobra 13"/11.65" setup as above, or run the GT/V6 11"/10" setup using the 99+ front calipers. Ford setups are easy to find parts for, rotors and cheap, and reman calipers are cheap if a part ever breaks down the road. This can get expensive depending on your choice of parts/rotors/calipers/etc you choose to run. The '00 Brembos are a nice option too...if you can find a set.Steering is also the same story. The 03-04 rack upgrade isn't cheap. $250 or so just for the adapter steering shaft and then you need to find a rack, but the steering feel is much more improved. Unsure if you just want to swap an OEM rack in for now, or spend $700 for something you might only really begin to appreciate out on a road course.Mustangs are like lego sets for adults. You can do so much.I'm also doing TFS170 heads on my car, but with a ported cobra intake rather than the TFS intake. I was going to run the TFS1 camshaft, but really debating a custom grind right now.