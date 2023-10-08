DIY TKO Crossmember

Hey folks, I am currently test fitting a keisler TKO in my 66 coupe. I intend to fabricate a crossmember. I have the stock c4 member I originally had hoped to modify but the new trans seems a fair bit different. I am wondering how should I go about obtaining the proper driveline angle on the new member? Level the car, measure the rear end and Jack the trans tail shaft up until it matches? It seems like it would be pretty crucial but it also seems like others are just building whatever from what I have seen on other forums so maybe I am overthinking it. I guess it should be noted I have an 8.8 I still need to test fit and weld perches on as well if it ends up a bit out. Any help would be appreciated!
 

