Don't buy MAC equal length headers, They suck to install.

Guess I got lucky?????I bought a set of used MAC equal length shorty headers 2 years ago, $200 CDN.., and they went in fine. Didn't have to loosen any motor mounts to lift the engine at all. Pass side one was by far the worst.. I had to rotate it a few different ways b4 i got it to slide in... it was tight but it did. They fit well, no probs on DS side, not even close to steering shaft, and on pass side the one primary tube is close to the frame rail down there but i'd say 1/4" inch away still.As far as ports lining up. Have even had them off and back on since, and no problems there either..I start the very front bolt and very rear bolt in a couple turns only, to hold the header & gasket up.. and with the header pulled back against the two outer bolts holding on, I slowly thread the rest in just to get em all started a couple turns in by hand.. then I push the header against the head and try to fully thread in all the headerbolts by hand. With some I need a wrench. Its a biioootch and you have to go an 1/8th of a turn on some of them, but I have never had a problem on THIS SET with port alignment or rust, [they are probably a total of 4 years old cause they were on another car b4 I bought em off this guy] and they are just now starting to turn a tan color in some spots.I like mine.