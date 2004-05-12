Don't buy MAC equal length headers, They suck to install.

4dStang
Oct 23, 2002
- 718
- 0
- 0
I posted this on "talk" but wanted it on "tech".
1995 Mustang GT 5.0
I have recently decided to upgrade my exhaust to MAC performance shorty equal length headers and add on a pro chamber h-pipe.
I installed the headers and definatly had problems getting the drivers side in. The instructions were junk about installing from the top, because I had to remove the motor mounts and steering shaft then lift the motor to get the headers in. After getting the headers in,which took 3 hours, I could not tighten the bolts with anything but the flat side of a 7/16" wrench because no one had the fore thought to make enough room to allow the round side of the wrench to fit next to the tubes. Now I cannot even torque the headers down with out stripping the bolts. Then, I got the bolts tight to the best of my ability and added the plugs. Well, now I cannot tighten the third plug, drivers side down without removing the header. HUH? No room. I can't get a socket of ANY sort on there. So now I have to remove the header on the drivers side so I can tighten the spark plug. Great forethought again.
My question is: Do they test these parts before they sell them? Isn't there a R&D department there?
I spent a full day putting in a set of headers and now I have to remove the drivers side so I can tighten a GD spark plug. WTF over. I am quit e pissed about this because it takes me about 2 hours just to turn the stupid bolts 1/8 turn at a time. I will NEVER buy Equal length headers again!
JUST A WARNING.
Chris
