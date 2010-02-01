Edelbrock's Victor Jr. 4.6L Intake Manifold

Anyone interested in getting Edelbrock to design in stock fuel rail use needs to call their tech line and tell them. I pulled some strings and spoke to "da man" there that could get this change done and its something they are now interested in (maybe I was the first to get to talk to the top about it I don't know). Getting a few people to let them know I am not the only one desiring this change could help the cause. That would get this intake down into the $500 range (with a proper elbow) and IMHO they would sell 4 times as many.