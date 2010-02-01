Edelbrock's Victor Jr. 4.6L Intake Manifold

So i got the intake here and the Fuel Rails for it , only thing i noticed is there is lots of parts needed to get the fuel rail to work , which is frustrating for me because i was waiting to slap this baby on :D

i tried a mock up install with the stock and Edelbrok , i think it possible to use the stock ones , but there is no way to screw tighting it without some kind of a bracket , here it is , tell me if you think its possible to work with stock.

thanks for the install pictures 98COBRA281 , they do look awesome on your car , wish my engine bay would look this clean , id be cruising without a hood on :)

and 04GTBLKVERT ill be putting mine this friday , ill update thread with pics.
 
98COBRA281 said:
MHS stage 3.5 NPI cams, matched cams gears, and TFS adjustable crank sprockets:banana:
really hope you get your goal , its not too far and with the cams and the high revs i could see it happening , please do inform us when you get it running , this is one project i am keeping a close eye on because its an interesting build , not to mention one clean and sick car :)
 
kuwait said:
really hope you get your goal , its not too far and with the cams and the high revs i could see it happening , please do inform us when you get it running , this is one project i am keeping a close eye on because its an interesting build , not to mention one clean and sick car :)
thanks man, it made 320rwhp@ 6k where the cams peaked, and ran out of fuel, with the big cams, and the extra 1000 rpm, it should be a great combo with the manifold, im also going to order the 6061.com upper plenuim, so that should help some too!
 
Anyone interested in getting Edelbrock to design in stock fuel rail use needs to call their tech line and tell them. I pulled some strings and spoke to "da man" there that could get this change done and its something they are now interested in (maybe I was the first to get to talk to the top about it I don't know). Getting a few people to let them know I am not the only one desiring this change could help the cause. That would get this intake down into the $500 range (with a proper elbow) and IMHO they would sell 4 times as many.
 
