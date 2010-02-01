Edelbrock's Victor Jr. 4.6L Intake Manifold

So i got the intake here and the Fuel Rails for it , only thing i noticed is there is lots of parts needed to get the fuel rail to work , which is frustrating for me because i was waiting to slap this baby on
i tried a mock up install with the stock and Edelbrok , i think it possible to use the stock ones , but there is no way to screw tighting it without some kind of a bracket , here it is , tell me if you think its possible to work with stock.
