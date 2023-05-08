Foxbody is possessed and will only fire up sometimes help

See video:



I have a 1992 5.0 that is having really weird issues. with the key in the run position it will do this sometimes and the fuel pump spazzes out you can hear it in the video and you can also hear a weird beeping type of noise. Car won't run anymore used to run fine, it sat for a while. Occasionally it will fire for a second but won't run there is no spark most of the time. Any idea what's going on here? And help is appreciated thanks