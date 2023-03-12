Let's talk electric fans.

Monkeybutt2000
Aug 11, 2019
- 1,160
- 723
- 123
Eventually,I'm switching to electric fans. The stock setup on my car currently worked well enough, I just don't like dealing with it when removing parts. So,after doing research the Contour setup is very popular,and you can buy the complete kit from LMR. However,on the FB turbo forums alot of guys swear by the Focus fans. There's also talk of a single Mopar setup from a Challenger/Charger. Of course,there's the high dollar Spal and Derale offerings as well. Also, since I'm using MSpnp2 is a fan controller needed?