Need Info on Manual Brake Swap

So while I have the brake booster out for rust removal, I am going to swap to manual brakes.
Looked at a bunch of kits. I have the stock 80 ish manual brake adapter for the firewall that will accept the original master with just new lines and some adapting of the pushrod.
However, what experience have some of you had with a different pedal to get the ratio right, and what is a good master to put in.
I have stock 82 Mustang straight six brakes......
