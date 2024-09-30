Still doing some test tonight and still no clue. I have done:



1. For the wiring check, measure continuity from pin 36 at the ECM connector, ECM and TFI module disconnected, to the SPOUT pin at TFI connector, if it reads @/over 5 ohms, need to trace the wire for an open.



2. TFI and ECM disconnected, key on, check pin 36 for voltage to ground (short to VPWR if you read any voltage)...you can use pin 40 or 60 as your ground reference.



3. ECM and TFI disconnected, check resistance from pin 36 to pins 16, 20, 40, 46 & 60 (short to ground if you get anything below 10k ohms).



4. Same as 3., check resistance from pin 36 to 26 (short to VREF if you get anything below 10k ohms).



5. Same as 3., check resistance from pin 36 to 56 (short to PIP if you get anything below 10k ohms).

Everything checks in. I was trying to find out the wiring for blower in case something will jump in my face and based on wiring, 2 grounds on left center console are for blower and resistor. When I unscrew them, blower still working and seems "normal" cause I've verified with a friend's car and same behavior. Where is getting the ground than?



All grounds I know of are good since the past years and wiring is as follow.



Battery negative to rear torque box bolt.

Driver swar bar bolt to engine timing cover bolt.

Engine compartment firewall to rear driver cylinder head



Battery positive to driver fender solenoid.

Driver fender solenoid right side to alternator and all relays, devices, door lock, and starter solenoid

Driver fender solenoid left side to starter



I dont have stock ECU to switch back. I guess something makes a spike on PIP/TFI/Spout line when I'm tuning on blower and it happens but not sure how and where to put my probe with multimeter ?



Thanks