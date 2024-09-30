Hi guys,
I do have a 91 Mustang and I do have a random missfire I can't put the finger on it but found a way to reproduce the issue all the time. When tuning on blower motor over 2k RPM, it creates a missfire. Tachometer drops few hundred RPM and than recover a millisecond later. If I remove spout connector, I can't reproduce while tuning on the blower but will happen randomly.
What I've done is to remove unnecessary fuses to testing it on the road and issue remains.
Battery is in the trunk. All ground are solid.
I've pretty sure it's wiring related but not quite sure how to troubleshoot that one and would love help from you ?
Thank you,
Martin
