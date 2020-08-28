POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS

ISSUE:

I recently experienced having the passenger window auto drop by itself while the car door is closed, while the car is on, and while I drive the car.



I did my research on multiple forums and found 2 of the majority answers:

There is a pin that was not properly plugged in the mechanism of the power window unit. Simply replace the motor of the window.

SOLUTION:

I took it the dealership to have it looked at and they were originally going to charge me $154.00 to diagnose and fix it. However, they called me later that day and couldn’t find an issue with the car. So i had to send them video evidence what the issue was. I was called later that day to pick up my car, they reset the system and told me that everything was fixed. Only paid $80.00 instead of $154.00.



The next day when I was driving to get groceries, the window auto-short dropped while I was driving. Did it again while I was idled parked. And stopped when I got home. In turn, the issue was not resolved.



I took it again today to the dealership. They called me to tell me that they’re going to replace the motor of the window and install it for $100.00 + tax. But I have too pick up my car because the parts wont be available until next week. After picking up my car I asked them what may be the cause of the problem and how to prevent this from happening again. Their answer - they don’t know.

QUESTIONS:

What are your thoughts about this issue? I’ve never had this issue since I got the car until now. Do you think its just wear-and-tear over the years? Is it something I have done to the car? (I dont slam my doors, my car sits in the driveway, I dont do street parking, no accidents to the car)... I did read on a forum that someone replaced their motor because of the same issue and a couple months later, the issue returned. What do you guys think the cause of this is? (Reading car forums for issues gives me anxiety, its like going on WebMD to ask that mole is on your body and usually the answer is death...) Do you guys think having a replaced motor and installation is worth $100.00? And in total around $200.00 for this issue with everything I’ve gone through?

ALL HELP, ADVICE, AND SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED. I DONT HAVE ANYONE TO TALK AND ASK ABOUT THIS QUESTIONS EXCEPT FOR THE “PROFESSIONALS” AT THE DEALERSHIP WHO SEEM LETHARGIC TO ACTUALLY FIX THE ISSUE.

Hi Everyone,I literally signed up for this forum, for this specific issue. I have a Mustang EcoBoost 2015. As most of you know the door is frameless (in regards to the window) which is why the window has an automatic short drop to clear the rubber lining when opening and closing the door.