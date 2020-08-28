POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS

Aug 28, 2020
Hi Everyone,

I literally signed up for this forum, for this specific issue. I have a Mustang EcoBoost 2015. As most of you know the door is frameless (in regards to the window) which is why the window has an automatic short drop to clear the rubber lining when opening and closing the door.

ISSUE:
I recently experienced having the passenger window auto drop by itself while the car door is closed, while the car is on, and while I drive the car.

I did my research on multiple forums and found 2 of the majority answers:
  1. There is a pin that was not properly plugged in the mechanism of the power window unit.
  2. Simply replace the motor of the window.
SOLUTION:
I took it the dealership to have it looked at and they were originally going to charge me $154.00 to diagnose and fix it. However, they called me later that day and couldn’t find an issue with the car. So i had to send them video evidence what the issue was. I was called later that day to pick up my car, they reset the system and told me that everything was fixed. Only paid $80.00 instead of $154.00.

The next day when I was driving to get groceries, the window auto-short dropped while I was driving. Did it again while I was idled parked. And stopped when I got home. In turn, the issue was not resolved.

I took it again today to the dealership. They called me to tell me that they’re going to replace the motor of the window and install it for $100.00 + tax. But I have too pick up my car because the parts wont be available until next week. After picking up my car I asked them what may be the cause of the problem and how to prevent this from happening again. Their answer - they don’t know.

QUESTIONS:
  1. What are your thoughts about this issue? I’ve never had this issue since I got the car until now. Do you think its just wear-and-tear over the years?
  2. Is it something I have done to the car? (I dont slam my doors, my car sits in the driveway, I dont do street parking, no accidents to the car)...
  3. I did read on a forum that someone replaced their motor because of the same issue and a couple months later, the issue returned. What do you guys think the cause of this is? (Reading car forums for issues gives me anxiety, its like going on WebMD to ask that mole is on your body and usually the answer is death...)
  4. Do you guys think having a replaced motor and installation is worth $100.00? And in total around $200.00 for this issue with everything I’ve gone through?
ALL HELP, ADVICE, AND SUPPORT IS APPRECIATED. I DONT HAVE ANYONE TO TALK AND ASK ABOUT THIS QUESTIONS EXCEPT FOR THE “PROFESSIONALS” AT THE DEALERSHIP WHO SEEM LETHARGIC TO ACTUALLY FIX THE ISSUE.
 

#2
Their initial diagnostic cost you $80. Obviously, their diagnostic was worth spit so, you should be reimbursed the $80.

Hold onto all of your receipts. If that window motor sneezes sideways before the part warranty expires, you should not have to pay again for a replacement or labor.

$100 plus tax for making them responsible for the issue until the end of the part warranty. I'd be ok with that.
 
#3
Noobz347 said:
Their initial diagnostic cost you $80. Obviously, their diagnostic was worth spit so, you should be reimbursed the $80.

Hold onto all of your receipts. If that window motor sneezes sideways before the part warranty expires, you should not have to pay again for a replacement or labor.

$100 plus tax for making them responsible for the issue until the end of the part warranty. I'd be ok with that.
I really appreciate the feedback, thank you. I haven't payed them the $100.00 yet, they're going to charge me the day of the installation. Yes sir, kept all the receipts. Will definitely ask them if they would reimburse me for the diagnostic and put it towards the parts and installation AND THEN if, hopefully not, the new motor does the same issue, Ill ask for another replacement under their responsibility for the part and installation.
 
#4
Just to elaborate a tad:

If I bring someone a perfectly good car and say it's broken and that causes them to do work then I should be responsible for the $80.

If I bring them a broken car and cause them to do work to diagnose an issue that they cannot find, then the $80 is their issue and my $80 should go back into my pocket.
 
#5
Noobz347 said:
Just to elaborate a tad:

If I bring someone a perfectly good car and say it's broken and that causes them to do work then I should be responsible for the $80.

If I bring them a broken car and cause them to do work to diagnose an issue that they cannot find, then the $80 is their issue and my $80 should go back into my pocket.
Haha no you're right. Definitely giving me more reason not to choke on asking for reimbursement. Thank you. I'm curious if anyone on this site has experienced this issue and might have more insight on it and how to prevent it.
 
#6
If there is ever a recall on that part, your receipts can help get you reimbursed for the faulty part.

I'll let our S550 experts try and tackle your technical issue.
 
#7
Noobz347 said:
If there is evert a recall on that part, your receipts can help get you reimbursed for the faulty part.
Okay cool! Good to know. I don't know if it was just me, but I got a recall on my door latch, however when I went to register my vin and door #'s apparently my car door latch was safely installed. So at first I thought this would have something to do with my power window, but no avail. Then again I've had this car for a while now and it just started acting up.
 
#8
Rockefeller said:
Okay cool! Good to know. I don't know if it was just me, but I got a recall on my door latch, however when I went to register my vin and door #'s apparently my car door latch was safely installed. So at first I thought this would have something to do with my power window, but no avail. Then again I've had this car for a while now and it just started acting up.
I wouldn't worry myself too much about little stuff. Particularly, high use items. This forum is full of threads about faulty window motors and switches for Fox Mustangs and there are just as many folks who still have original parts in the doors of their 35+-year-old Mustangs.
 
#10
I had the same issue with my 2016, and now with my 2017...havent found a fix yet....It's annoying as hell. Personally I think something...somewhere in the car is getting wet, and causing it. Just don't know what, or where. Seems to me it happens a lot more when its wet out, but if it's dry for a week or 2 it goes away. I've brought it to multiple mechanics, who tell me that it's not happening, 2 dealerships, and...hell...even some mechanically inclined friends... noone can find an issue, and I even contacted for directly...they said there's no issue as well....
 
#11
I'm having the same issue as of late with my 2019. It seems to do it more when there is a passenger in the seat. Not sure how the seat and window are linked but it's the only time the window "bounces' like that. Does the 3-5 second holding the switch down and up actually do anything like a "reset" or is that just BS?
 
#12
Hello, I probably should not be posting this because it’s been almost a year since I’ve had a window motor issue. So I’ll probably jinx myself. I have a 2015 eco-boost I replaced a total of eight window motors three on one side five on the other. Ford covered a few of them but I still ended up paying for two or three of them but since Ford felt bad, they gave me an extended warranty. On a different issue I am still fighting with Ford for a year to get reimbursed for the brake pedal button recall which I spent 400 and some dollars on a brake pedal and they want to give me $49 for plastic button that was not available at the time mine went bad.
 
#13
I noticed with mine today that when I pull up and in just enough space n the passenger door that the window will go up the last 1/4 inch. When I let go it drops again. I’ve seen a post on the internet that explains how to adjust the jamb bracket to 1/16” higher on the one end to solve the window issue. Still looking for it. Has anyone here seen or done the modification?
 
