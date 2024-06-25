Window issues

Meierznutz
Jun 25, 2024
Baffled by weird issue. Did a search and find many about window guides and motors but this has me stumped.
I just picked up a 91 vert LX 4 cyl 5 speed with just 90 k on it. Car is clean and was never hit. Garage queen. Once in a while the windows stop working entirely. If I open and close the drivers door they usually start back up again.
Checked the switch for loose connections and the boot between the door and jamb is clean with no signs of being crushed.
My windows are stuck down!
Anyone run into this before? HELP! It rains a lot in Ct in the summer…..
