Okay I need to replace or connect my reverse switch on my 79
It has a 5 speed transmission and I can see the switch but there is no harness I can see that goes to it or was there in the first place
Unless it’s in the bundle of wiring that I posted in one of the pictures
Also see a red wire running along one of the brake lines
I’m guessing that’s for the directional or brake lights?
If I need a harness for this one where does it get wired into?
Thanks all
Just need a few items for inspection
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1391.jpeg
    IMG_1391.jpeg
    631.2 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_1387.jpeg
    IMG_1387.jpeg
    419.8 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_1393.jpeg
    IMG_1393.jpeg
    436.3 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1388.jpeg
    IMG_1388.jpeg
    486.2 KB · Views: 2

