Okay I need to replace or connect my reverse switch on my 79
It has a 5 speed transmission and I can see the switch but there is no harness I can see that goes to it or was there in the first place
Unless it’s in the bundle of wiring that I posted in one of the pictures
Also see a red wire running along one of the brake lines
I’m guessing that’s for the directional or brake lights?
If I need a harness for this one where does it get wired into?
Thanks all
Just need a few items for inspection
