I tend to be on the ocd side…
Of all the cars I've had... this Mach 1 has been one of my favorites. I bought it completely stock with only a couple thousand miles out of a small town outside of Buffalo NY.
I never thought I would take this car far enough for a build thread but like everything, things snowball. I've shown some pics of it in some of my other threads but I'll post them all this one. I'll start with pics from the seller all the way in New York.

Picked up the car in Bliss NY, then went to Lake Geneva NY for boat races with a buddy.
Somewhere near Carlilse PA
TN VA Line
Finally Home
 
95BlueStallion said:
I almost bought a blue Mach waayyy back when, but the wife was not having the $550 a month payment I would have had. Woulda been car poor for a few years back in that time of my life. Would be cool to have now though.
That’s what I wanted when I graduated college. Azure blue 5-spd. Couldn’t swing it though so had to “settle” for my 2003 GT

was $32k or thereabouts, which is $46k in today’s money.
 
Cnc cut a Mach 1 fuel door which is a really sought after piece for Machs and powdercoated it matte black to match the graphics. My daughter who has already claimed the car one day.
